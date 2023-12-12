John Tavares will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Tavares against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.

John Tavares vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:49 per game on the ice, is +4.

Tavares has a goal in eight games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 17 of 25 games this year, Tavares has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 25 games this year, Tavares has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Tavares hits the over on his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Tavares having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tavares Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 3 25 Points 1 8 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.