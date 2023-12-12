Will Jonathan Huberdeau Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 12?
Can we count on Jonathan Huberdeau scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Huberdeau stats and insights
- Huberdeau has scored in four of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 9.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Huberdeau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/5/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|11/25/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:45
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|W 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.