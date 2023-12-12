Can we count on Jonathan Huberdeau scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Huberdeau stats and insights

Huberdeau has scored in four of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 9.3% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 68 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Huberdeau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 6-5 12/9/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 3-2 12/5/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 5-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:01 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 2 0 2 18:33 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:21 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:45 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 4-2

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

