Will Justin Bailey Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 12?
On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Justin Bailey going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bailey stats and insights
- Bailey is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- Bailey has picked up one assist on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
