Can we expect Kevin Labanc finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks take on the Winnipeg Jets at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Labanc stats and insights

Labanc has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Labanc averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Labanc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:10 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:42 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 13:58 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-3 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:30 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 6:12 Home W 4-3 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 3-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-1

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

