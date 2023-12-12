Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kewaunee County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Kewaunee County, Wisconsin today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kewaunee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kewaunee High School at Shiocton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Shiocton, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.