The Edmonton Oilers, with Leon Draisaitl, take the ice Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Draisaitl's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Draisaitl has averaged 21:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In Draisaitl's 25 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 17 of 25 games this season, Draisaitl has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 25 games this year, Draisaitl has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Draisaitl has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Draisaitl has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-28).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 25 Games 3 32 Points 9 11 Goals 4 21 Assists 5

