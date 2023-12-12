Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Lincoln County, Wisconsin? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Lincoln County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
White Lake High School at Tomahawk High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Tomahawk, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland Union High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Merrill, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
