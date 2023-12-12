Will Louis Crevier Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 12?
Should you bet on Louis Crevier to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Louis Crevier score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Crevier stats and insights
- Crevier is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- Crevier has no points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
