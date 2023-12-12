In the upcoming matchup versus the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Mario Ferraro to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Mario Ferraro score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Ferraro stats and insights

Ferraro has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Ferraro has zero points on the power play.

Ferraro averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.0%.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 69 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Ferraro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 23:18 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 26:06 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 26:10 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:27 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 1 0 1 26:08 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:55 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 23:29 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 26:17 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:39 Away L 7-1

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

