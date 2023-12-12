When the Calgary Flames take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Martin Pospisil find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pospisil stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Pospisil has no points on the power play.

Pospisil's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 68 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pospisil recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 5:43 Away L 6-5 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:27 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:37 Home L 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCRIPPS and ESPN+

SCRIPPS and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.