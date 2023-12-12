Will Matthew Knies light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Knies stats and insights

Knies has scored in five of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

Knies has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Knies recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:12 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:37 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:52 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:17 Away W 3-2

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.