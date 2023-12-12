Will Mikael Granlund Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 12?
Should you bet on Mikael Granlund to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets face off on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Granlund stats and insights
- In three of 21 games this season, Granlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.
- Granlund has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He has a 7.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 69 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Granlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|21:41
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|1
|2
|18:47
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|24:51
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:51
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|3
|1
|2
|20:32
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:38
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|23:02
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:48
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|21:26
|Away
|L 7-1
Sharks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
