The San Jose Sharks, including Mikael Granlund, take the ice Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Granlund's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mikael Granlund vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Granlund Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Granlund has averaged 20:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In three of 21 games this year, Granlund has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Granlund has a point in 10 of 21 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Granlund has an assist in 10 of 21 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Granlund's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Granlund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Granlund Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 21 Games 2 18 Points 1 3 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

