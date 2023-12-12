For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Mike Hoffman a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoffman stats and insights

  • Hoffman has scored in six of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • Hoffman's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 69 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 15:59 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:55 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 9:39 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:27 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:00 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:09 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:29 Away L 7-1

Sharks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

