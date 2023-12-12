Will Mike Hoffman Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 12?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is Mike Hoffman a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Hoffman stats and insights
- Hoffman has scored in six of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- Hoffman's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 69 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Hoffman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|2
|0
|15:59
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|9:39
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|16:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|18:09
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|13:29
|Away
|L 7-1
Sharks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
