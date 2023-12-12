If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today, we've got what you need here.

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Martin Luther High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, WI Conference: Metro

Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Dominican High School at Saint Thomas More High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Conference: Metro

Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Cudahy High School at Wisconsin Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Conference: Woodland

Woodland How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Saint Francis High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12

7:15 PM CT on December 12 Location: Saint Francis, WI

Saint Francis, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Eastbrook Academy