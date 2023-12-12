The Toronto Maple Leafs, including Morgan Rielly, are in action Tuesday versus the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Rielly in the Maple Leafs-Rangers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morgan Rielly vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rielly Season Stats Insights

Rielly has averaged 25:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Rielly has a goal in four of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Rielly has a point in 13 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points five times.

Rielly has an assist in 12 of 25 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Rielly hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rielly has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rielly Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 70 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 2 19 Points 0 4 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.