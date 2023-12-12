On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Winnipeg Jets. Is Nico Sturm going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nico Sturm score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sturm stats and insights

In one of 25 games so far this season, Sturm has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

Sturm has no points on the power play.

He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sturm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 2 0 15:59 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 5-4 OT 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:01 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:01 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:09 Home L 3-2 SO 11/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:18 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.