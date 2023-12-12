The Edmonton Oilers (12-12-1) carry a seven-game home win streak into a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (9-17-1), who have lost six in a row on the road, on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN.

In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 4-5-1. They have totaled 22 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 30. They have gone on the power play 31 times during that span, and have capitalized with three goals (9.7% of opportunities).

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Tuesday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Oilers 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-400)

Oilers (-400) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-2.3)

Blackhawks vs Oilers Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 9-17-1 record this season and are 2-1-3 in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the seven games Chicago has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.

This season the Blackhawks registered only one goal in six games and they've earned two points (1-5-0) in those contests.

Chicago failed to win all seven games this season when it scored two goals.

The Blackhawks have scored three or more goals 12 times, earning 17 points from those matchups (8-3-1).

Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in nine games this season and has registered 10 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-5-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 20 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 6th 3.48 Goals Scored 2.41 31st 24th 3.36 Goals Allowed 3.44 28th 3rd 33.6 Shots 27.6 30th 5th 28.4 Shots Allowed 32.7 28th 4th 27.59% Power Play % 10.23% 29th 17th 80% Penalty Kill % 77.01% 21st

Blackhawks vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

