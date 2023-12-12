The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev stats and insights

In six of 21 games this season, Kurashev has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.

On the power play, Kurashev has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He has a 16.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Kurashev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 20:28 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:23 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:11 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:50 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:38 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 17:46 Home W 4-3 OT

Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

