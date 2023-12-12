Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Racine County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Racine County, Wisconsin? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Burlington, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Badger High School at Waterford Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Waterford, WI
- Conference: Southern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Prairie School at William Horlick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoreland Lutheran High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
