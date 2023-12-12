Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 12?
In the upcoming matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights
- Nugent-Hopkins has scored in five of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 10.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nugent-Hopkins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|18:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|4
|0
|4
|21:05
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|18:27
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Capitals
|3
|1
|2
|18:26
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|19:04
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:17
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|20:34
|Away
|L 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.