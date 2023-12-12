For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan Poehling a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Ryan Poehling score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Poehling stats and insights

In two of 22 games this season, Poehling has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.

Poehling has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Poehling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:43 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:19 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:32 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:41 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:18 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 13:51 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:18 Away W 3-1

Flyers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

