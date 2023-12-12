Will Ryan Reaves score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Reaves stats and insights

Reaves has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Reaves has zero points on the power play.

Reaves' shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Reaves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:59 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:58 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 7:08 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:57 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:15 Home W 2-1 SO 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 9:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 4:33 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 4:32 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 6-4

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

