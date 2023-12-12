Tuesday's contest at Yanitelli Center has the Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-5) taking on the UMBC Retrievers (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-67 win, as our model heavily favors Saint Peter's.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Peter's 79, UMBC 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Peter's vs. UMBC

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Peter's (-12.0)

Saint Peter's (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Saint Peter's record against the spread so far this season is 5-3-0, while UMBC's is 5-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Peacocks are 3-5-0 and the Retrievers are 9-2-0.

Saint Peter's Performance Insights

The Peacocks have been outscored by 3.2 points per game (scoring 61.3 points per game to rank 353rd in college basketball while giving up 64.5 per outing to rank 44th in college basketball) and have a -26 scoring differential overall.

The 34.9 rebounds per game Saint Peter's averages rank 258th in the nation, and are 4.4 more than the 30.5 its opponents pull down per outing.

Saint Peter's makes 5.9 three-pointers per game (306th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9. It shoots 30.9% from deep while its opponents hit 32.6% from long range.

The Peacocks average 85.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (330th in college basketball), and give up 89.5 points per 100 possessions (184th in college basketball).

Saint Peter's has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.3 per game (282nd in college basketball action) while forcing 11.4 (241st in college basketball).

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers have a -45 scoring differential, falling short by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.9 points per game, 81st in college basketball, and are giving up 83.7 per contest to rank 357th in college basketball.

The 36.4 rebounds per game UMBC accumulates rank 207th in the nation, 2.5 fewer than the 38.9 its opponents record.

UMBC makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (167th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 34.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.2%.

UMBC loses the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 13.9 (321st in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.3.

