The Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-5) go up against the UMBC Retrievers (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey TV: ESPN+

Saint Peter's Stats Insights

The Peacocks make 39.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points lower than the Retrievers have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

The Peacocks are the 258th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Retrievers rank 205th.

The 61.3 points per game the Peacocks score are 22.4 fewer points than the Retrievers allow (83.7).

UMBC Stats Insights

The Retrievers' 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Peacocks have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

UMBC has compiled a 5-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The Retrievers are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Peacocks sit at 80th.

The Retrievers average 15.4 more points per game (79.9) than the Peacocks give up to opponents (64.5).

Saint Peter's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Peter's posted 67.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 56.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Peacocks surrendered 63.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 67.6.

Saint Peter's sunk 7.0 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 2.1 more threes and 6.5% points better than it averaged in away games (4.9 threes per game, 25.8% three-point percentage).

UMBC Home & Away Comparison

UMBC is scoring more points at home (81.2 per game) than away (78.7).

At home the Retrievers are giving up 77.5 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than they are away (89.8).

UMBC makes fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (7.8). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.2%) than on the road (33.6%).

Saint Peter's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/1/2023 @ Niagara W 72-67 Gallagher Center 12/3/2023 @ Canisius W 54-52 Koessler Athletic Center 12/8/2023 @ Duquesne L 68-59 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 12/12/2023 UMBC - Yanitelli Center 12/22/2023 Kean - Yanitelli Center 12/30/2023 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion

