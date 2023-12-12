Saint Peter's vs. UMBC December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-4) play the UMBC Retrievers (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- Michael Houge: 12.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Latrell Reid: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mouhamed Sow: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Armoni Zeigler: 5.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Corey Washington: 10.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UMBC Players to Watch
- Houge: 12.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Reid: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sow: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zeigler: 5.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Washington: 10.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Saint Peter's Rank
|Saint Peter's AVG
|UMBC AVG
|UMBC Rank
|354th
|62.1
|Points Scored
|74.3
|115th
|42nd
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|261st
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|15th
|11.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|320th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|343rd
|10.5
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|9.5
|15th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.