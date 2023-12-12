The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-4) play the UMBC Retrievers (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Game Information

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

Michael Houge: 12.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Latrell Reid: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Mouhamed Sow: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Armoni Zeigler: 5.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Corey Washington: 10.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

UMBC Players to Watch

Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Saint Peter's Rank Saint Peter's AVG UMBC AVG UMBC Rank 354th 62.1 Points Scored 74.3 115th 42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 72.8 261st 201st 31.4 Rebounds 31.3 210th 15th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 320th 5.9 3pt Made 8.0 104th 343rd 10.5 Assists 14.3 88th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 9.5 15th

