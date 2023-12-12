The Saint Peter's Peacocks (3-5) face the UMBC Retrievers (5-7) as 9-point favorites on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 148 for the matchup.

Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Peter's -9 148

Saint Peter's vs UMBC Betting Records & Stats

The Peacocks are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

UMBC has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Saint Peter's .625 ATS win percentage (5-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than UMBC's .455 mark (5-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148 % of Games Over 148 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Peter's 0 0% 61.3 141.2 64.5 148.2 129.8 UMBC 10 90.9% 79.9 141.2 83.7 148.2 152.5

Additional Saint Peter's vs UMBC Insights & Trends

The Peacocks record 61.3 points per game, 22.4 fewer points than the 83.7 the Retrievers give up.

The Retrievers score 15.4 more points per game (79.9) than the Peacocks allow their opponents to score (64.5).

UMBC has put together a 5-5 ATS record and a 5-6 overall record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Peter's 5-3-0 0-0 3-5-0 UMBC 5-6-0 0-1 9-2-0

Saint Peter's vs. UMBC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Peter's UMBC 8-6 Home Record 13-4 4-11 Away Record 5-10 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-8-0 4-11-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 56.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.3 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-9-0 4-11-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

