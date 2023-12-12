Will Sam Gagner Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 12?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Sam Gagner light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Gagner stats and insights
- In two of 13 games this season, Gagner has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Gagner's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Gagner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|8:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|7:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:40
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:37
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|7:23
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|10:03
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:35
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 3-2
Oilers vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
