The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Sam Gagner light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Gagner stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Gagner has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Gagner's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Gagner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 8:53 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:45 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:40 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:37 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:23 Home W 5-4 SO 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:38 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:35 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 3-2

Oilers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

