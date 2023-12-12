Will Seth Jones Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 12?
Will Seth Jones find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Seth Jones score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Jones stats and insights
- Jones is yet to score through 27 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.
- Jones has picked up one assist on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|25:29
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:55
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|29:04
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|23:35
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|26:15
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|23:50
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|24:22
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|25:51
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
