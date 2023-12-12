The Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) meet the Monmouth Hawks (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Seton Hall Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Kadary Richmond: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Dre Davis: 14.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Dylan Addae-Wusu: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden Bediako: 10.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Al-Amir Dawes: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Monmouth Players to Watch

Richmond: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Davis: 14.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Addae-Wusu: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Bediako: 10.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Dawes: 11.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seton Hall vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Monmouth AVG Monmouth Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 61.7 355th 42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 187th 31.6 Rebounds 29.8 288th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 324th 5.8 3pt Made 4.1 362nd 249th 12.2 Assists 12.0 268th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 13.4 316th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.