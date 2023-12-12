Will Taylor Raddysh Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 12?
When the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Taylor Raddysh find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Raddysh stats and insights
- Raddysh has scored in four of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 8.2% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Raddysh recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|17:18
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:35
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
