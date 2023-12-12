Travis Konecny will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Nashville Predators play at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Fancy a wager on Konecny in the Flyers-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Travis Konecny vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Konecny Season Stats Insights

Konecny has averaged 18:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +12).

In 11 of 27 games this season, Konecny has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 15 of 27 games this year, Konecny has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In six of 27 games this season, Konecny has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Konecny hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Konecny Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 27 Games 2 24 Points 0 16 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

