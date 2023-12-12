Travis Sanheim and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Bridgestone Arena. If you're considering a wager on Sanheim against the Predators, we have plenty of info to help.

Travis Sanheim vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Sanheim Season Stats Insights

Sanheim's plus-minus this season, in 25:38 per game on the ice, is -8.

Sanheim has a goal in three of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Sanheim has a point in 13 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 13 of 27 games this season, Sanheim has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Sanheim hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Sanheim going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sanheim Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 27 Games 2 20 Points 0 3 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

