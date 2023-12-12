The Toronto Maple Leafs, including Tyler Bertuzzi, are in action Tuesday versus the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Bertuzzi in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Rangers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

Bertuzzi has averaged 16:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Bertuzzi has a goal in five of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bertuzzi has registered a point in a game seven times this year over 25 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Bertuzzi has an assist in three of 25 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bertuzzi's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

There is a 28.6% chance of Bertuzzi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 2 9 Points 1 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

