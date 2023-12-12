On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Vincent Desharnais going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Desharnais stats and insights

Desharnais has scored in one of 23 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.

Desharnais has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 16.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Desharnais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:15 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:46 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 14:13 Home W 8-2 11/24/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:51 Away W 5-0 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:49 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:07 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 6-4

Oilers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

