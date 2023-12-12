For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, is William Eklund a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330

Eklund stats and insights

  • Eklund has scored in six of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
  • Eklund's shooting percentage is 14.6%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 21:08 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:34 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3
11/24/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:20 Home L 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:45 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:01 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

