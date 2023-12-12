William Eklund will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets face off at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Does a bet on Eklund intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Eklund vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ESPN+

NBCS-CA and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eklund Season Stats Insights

Eklund has averaged 17:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

Eklund has a goal in six games this year through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Eklund has recorded a point in a game 10 times this season over 27 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In six of 27 games this season, Eklund has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Eklund has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eklund Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 69 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 27 Games 1 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.