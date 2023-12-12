Will William Lagesson Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 12?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the New York Rangers. Is William Lagesson going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will William Lagesson score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2900 (Bet $10 to win $290.00 if he scores a goal)
Lagesson stats and insights
- Lagesson is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.
- Lagesson has zero points on the power play.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 70 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Lagesson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:46
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 6-3
Maple Leafs vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
