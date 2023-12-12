William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Madison Square Garden. Fancy a wager on Nylander? We have numbers and figures to help you.

William Nylander vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG and ESPN+

MSG and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Nylander has averaged 20:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In Nylander's 25 games played this season he's scored in 11 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Nylander has a point in 22 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points nine times.

Nylander has an assist in 18 of 25 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Nylander has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.8% of Nylander going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nylander Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 70 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 25 Games 3 34 Points 2 13 Goals 1 21 Assists 1

