The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Zamula score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zamula stats and insights

Zamula has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

Zamula has no points on the power play.

Zamula averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zamula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:03 Away W 4-1 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 3-1 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 6-3 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.