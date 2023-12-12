The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Zamula score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Yegor Zamula score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Zamula stats and insights

  • Zamula has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
  • Zamula has no points on the power play.
  • Zamula averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have conceded 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Zamula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 5-2
12/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:03 Away W 4-1
11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 4-3 OT
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:11 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:18 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 3-1
11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:34 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 2-1

Flyers vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

