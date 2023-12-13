On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Alexander Romanov going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Romanov stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Romanov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.

Romanov has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 2.0% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 92 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Romanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:24 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 25:59 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:41 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 25:44 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 24:30 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 2 0 2 30:02 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:04 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

