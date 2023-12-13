Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Prop bets for Lee are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Anders Lee vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Lee Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Lee has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 15:06 on the ice per game.

Lee has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 27 games played, including multiple goals once.

Lee has a point in nine of 27 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Lee has an assist in three of 27 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Lee has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Lee has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 27 Games 2 10 Points 3 7 Goals 0 3 Assists 3

