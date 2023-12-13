The New York Islanders, including Bo Horvat, are in action Wednesday against the Anaheim Ducks at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Horvat in that upcoming Islanders-Ducks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bo Horvat vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Horvat Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Horvat has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 18:47 on the ice per game.

In eight of 26 games this year Horvat has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Horvat has a point in 17 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Horvat has an assist in 12 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Horvat has an implied probability of 63.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Horvat has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Horvat Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 92 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 26 Games 2 25 Points 3 10 Goals 2 15 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.