Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. There are prop bets for Nelson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Brock Nelson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Nelson has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 17:34 on the ice per game.

Nelson has scored a goal in a game nine times this season over 27 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 13 of 27 games this season, Nelson has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Nelson has an assist in eight of 27 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Nelson hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Nelson Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 27 Games 2 21 Points 3 11 Goals 2 10 Assists 1

