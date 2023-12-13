Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) are 6.5-point favorites against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 125 - Pacers 122

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 6.5)

Pacers (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-3.3)

Bucks (-3.3) Pick OU: Under (259.5)



Under (259.5) Computer Predicted Total: 247.1

The Pacers (13-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 39.1% of the time, 22.8% more often than the Bucks (9-14-0) this year.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Indiana and its opponents are more successful (81% of the time) than Milwaukee and its opponents (65.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 16-6, while the Pacers are 7-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks have been lifted by their offense, as they rank second-best in the NBA by scoring 122.6 points per game. They rank 24th in the league in points allowed (119.2 per contest).

Milwaukee is averaging 43.8 rebounds per game (19th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

This year, the Bucks rank 19th in the league in assists, averaging 25.5 per game.

Milwaukee is averaging 13.2 turnovers per game (14th-ranked in league). It is forcing 12.1 turnovers per contest (23rd-ranked).

With a 38.4% three-point percentage this season, the Bucks rank fifth-best in the NBA. They rank seventh in the league by making 14.4 treys per contest.

