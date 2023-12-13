The Milwaukee Bucks' (16-7) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for their Wednesday, December 13 matchup with the Indiana Pacers (13-8) at Fiserv Forum. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bucks are coming off of a 133-129 OT victory over the Bulls in their most recent outing on Monday. Giannis Antetokounmpo's team-leading 32 points paced the Bucks in the victory.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Pat Connaughton SG Out Ankle 5.8 3.5 2.0 Chris Livingston SF Questionable Ankle 1.7 0.7 0.3 Jae Crowder SF Out Groin 8.1 3.9 1.7

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Andrew Nembhard: Out (Knee), Jalen Smith: Out (Knee/Heel)

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSIN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

