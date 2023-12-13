On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Casey Cizikas going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Casey Cizikas score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Cizikas stats and insights

In four of 27 games this season, Cizikas has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

Cizikas has zero points on the power play.

Cizikas' shooting percentage is 16.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 92 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Cizikas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:26 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:48 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:16 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:32 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:08 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:30 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:49 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

