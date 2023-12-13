Will Casey Mittelstadt Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 13?
Will Casey Mittelstadt light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres play the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mittelstadt stats and insights
- In six of 29 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, and has scored one goal.
- Mittelstadt has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mittelstadt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|27:01
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:29
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|24:03
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:51
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|3
|1
|2
|18:22
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|16:56
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:01
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.