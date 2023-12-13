Will Casey Mittelstadt light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres play the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mittelstadt stats and insights

In six of 29 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, and has scored one goal.

Mittelstadt has picked up three assists on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:01 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:29 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:46 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:29 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 24:03 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:51 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 3 1 2 18:22 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:56 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:01 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.