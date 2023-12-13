The Buffalo Sabres, including Casey Mittelstadt, are in action Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Mittelstadt? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Sabres vs Avalanche Game Info

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Mittelstadt has averaged 19:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In six of 29 games this year, Mittelstadt has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Mittelstadt has a point in 16 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points five times.

Mittelstadt has an assist in 13 of 29 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Mittelstadt's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

There is a 42.6% chance of Mittelstadt having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 29 Games 3 22 Points 2 6 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

