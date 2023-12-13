On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Colin Miller going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Colin Miller score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

Miller is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Miller has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:02 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:22 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:14 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:18 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:56 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 4-0

Devils vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

